COP29 website to launch this week - Azerbaijani official (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. A website of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be launched this week, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Chief Operations Officer for COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company Narmin Jarchalova said at the first press conference of the COP29 Presidency, Trend reports.

According to her, the website will provide the most recent conference news.

To note, the first press conference for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in November 2024 in Azerbaijan, was held at the COP29 General Headquarters on April 15. The event was attended by COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov, COP29 Operating Company Chairman and CEO Narmin Jarchalova, UN High-Level Climate Champion Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 Youth Climate Champion for Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova, and other speakers.