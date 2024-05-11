Turkmenistan and GIZ to sign energy MoU

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 11. The Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, Turkmengaz State Concern, and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the project 'Measures and political dialogue to combat climate change in 2024–2028', Trend reports.

According to official data, the signing of the memorandum is planned in Ashgabat on May 14 during the '30 years of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU: working together for the future' forum.

Thematic sessions will examine Turkmenistan-EU inter-parliamentary ties, security, trade, education, 'green' energy, and program implementation.

Furthermore, in order to introduce the public to new projects that will be carried out in collaboration with the EU, a press conference is also being planned.

Meanwhile, cooperation between the EU and Turkmenistan in the field of renewable energy is gaining momentum in light of the common desire to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and diversify the energy portfolio.

Discussions are underway between the two parties regarding the potential for joint investments, the development of renewable energy projects in Turkmenistan, and the sharing of knowledge and expertise in this area. The projects will make use of solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources.