Azerbaijan's parliament speaker briefs on COP29 prep at forum in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan is diligently preparing for COP29 at a high level, speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said on Monday at the Asian Women's Forum 2024 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the nation's parliament told Trend.

Gafarova emphasized that the active involvement of women in the organizing committee of the event underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to engaging women in addressing climate change issues effectively.

“Women play a crucial role in shaping the fundamental values of our society. Their significant contributions to the political, economic, social, and cultural spheres reflect Azerbaijan's approach to women's rights,” she said.

Highlighting Azerbaijan's global initiatives in this realm, the chairwoman informed meeting participants that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, President Ilham Aliyev proposed establishing a women's platform within the organization. Azerbaijan has also emerged as a significant venue for discussions on various aspects of women's rights.

Noteworthy events include the Non-Aligned Movement Conference on "Development of Women's Rights and Empowerment," held in November last year, and a dedicated session of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in early May, focusing on intercultural perspectives on women's issues.

Additionally, discussing large-scale construction and reconstruction efforts following Azerbaijan's liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation, speaker Sahiba Gafarova highlighted that former IDPs have begun returning to their homes.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP - the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

