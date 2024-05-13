European Commission urges member states to allocate maritime space for offshore wind projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The European Commission has urged its member states to allocate maritime space for offshore wind projects, Trend reports with reference to the Recommendation and guidance on speeding up permit-granting for renewable energy and related infrastructure projects.

“As it is urgent to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy projects, member states should start as soon as possible to identify suitable land and sea areas and to prepare plans for particularly suitable areas (‘renewables acceleration areas’), in accordance with Articles 15b and 15c of Directive (EU) 2018/2001.

Dedicated guidance on the designation of renewables acceleration areas has been published alongside this Recommendation, in Commission Staff Working Document SWD (2024) 333. The Commission encourages all member states that have set national targets for offshore wind in their national energy and climate plan to identify and allocate at early stage the necessary maritime space and integrate it in their maritime spatial plan,” says the Commission.

The European Commission says that permit-granting procedures pose significant barriers that could impede the future deployment of vital innovative decarbonization technologies necessary for achieving climate neutrality. Introducing regulatory sandboxes—environments for real-life testing of innovative technologies, products, services, or approaches not fully compliant with existing regulations—could foster innovation and pave the way for regulatory adjustments to accommodate them. Moreover, ensuring adequate staffing levels and expertise within local and regional authorities responsible for environmental assessments and permit-granting processes, as well as addressing labor and skill shortages, are crucial prerequisites for expediting project development and the implementation of renewable energy solutions.

