BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The European Commission encourages member states to ensure that the planning, construction and operation of renewable energy projects and related infrastructure projects qualify for the most favorable procedure available in their planning and permit-granting procedures, Trend reports via the Commission.

Regarding network development projects, member states should prioritize granting them the highest possible national significance status, where such designation exists in national law. This status should afford these projects all associated advantages in administrative and legal proceedings.

While respecting the permitting deadlines outlined in Directive (EU) 2018/2001, as amended by Directive (EU) 2023/2413, member states ought to establish clearly defined and as brief as feasible deadlines for each step involved in issuing permits for the construction and operation of renewable energy projects and related infrastructure. These deadlines should outline cases where extensions may be granted and the circumstances under which they are applicable.

Member states must set binding maximum deadlines for all relevant stages of the environmental impact assessment procedure to ensure compliance with the timelines stipulated in Directive (EU) 2018/2001.

To ensure efficiency in legal proceedings concerning access to justice for renewable energy projects and related infrastructure, member states should establish timeframes and specific procedural rules.

A unified application process for the entire administrative permit application and granting process for renewable energy projects should be created by member states. Priority should be given to simultaneous applications over sequential ones, especially when multiple authorizations are required, including for associated grid connection projects.

Applicants should be permitted to update the technological specifications of their projects between the submission of the permit application and project construction to facilitate the adoption of innovative technologies.

