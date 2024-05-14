Azerbaijan's SOCAR committed to green economy projects - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is committed to green economy projects, the company's President Rovshan Najaf said during the "Harmonization of Energy Policy" panel session at the Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan – OGU 2024 conference, Trend reports via the president's X account.

“At Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan - OGU2024, we affirmed our unwavering commitment to a sustainable future, emphasizing the imperative of decarbonization, environmental initiatives, and renewable energy development,” the publication says.

According to Najaf, the path to a cleaner, greener world can be paved by adopting low-emission technologies and encouraging the switch to renewable energy.

“Our dedication demonstrates not just a goal but a shared responsibility to preserve our planet for future generations,” emphasized the SOCAR president.

To note, a total of 400 organizations from dozens of countries are participating in the conference in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

