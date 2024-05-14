UN Office in Azerbaijan and PASHA Holding host event within "29 Climate Conversations: The Road to COP29" program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Another event, “29 Climate Conversations: The Road to COP29," organized in cooperation with the UN Office in Azerbaijan and PASHA Holding, was dedicated to the theme “A Common View of the UN Climate Change Conference: Private Sector Perspectives," Trend reports.

According to the information, more than 200 employees of PASHA Group took part in the fourth event of this cycle, organized jointly with PASHA Holding for the first time.

The event was addressed by Mr. Teymur Huseynov, Director of Strategic Management Group of PASHA Holding LLC, Mr. Elnur Soltanov, Chief Executive Officer of COP29 for Azerbaijan, and Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan. Detailed presentations were made by Cecilia Njenga, Director of the Intergovernmental Support and Collective Progress Department of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UN FCCC), Fernando Castellanos, Head of Environment and Climate Division of the UN Global Compact, and Ilkin Hajiyev, Founder and Executive Director of Sustainera Solutions. During the event, employees were also allowed to donate to environmental projects currently being implemented by the Karabakh Revitalization Fund.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with PASHA Holding, noted that “the private sector is one of the critical actors in climate action, and we are pleased to partner with PASHA Holding on this important priority. Not just for the country, but for the world.”

“Given the urgency of the climate topic, we wanted to create an opportunity for our 'stakeholders’ to raise awareness of both COP29 and climate challenges in general. As soon as we heard about the 29 Climate Conversations initiative from the UN office in Azerbaijan, we announced our intention to join the initiative. Within the framework of the initiative, the UN will hold a total of 29 events, four of which will be held in partnership with PASHA Holding. Today we are holding the first of these events. Because we wanted to start discussions with our employees," Teymur Huseynov emphasized.

The program “29 Conversations on Climate: The Road to COP29” aims to encourage joint action and dialogue between different sectors to combat the global climate crisis. The next events in this series, which will be organized with the support of PASHA Holding, are planned to be attended by representatives of local and international media, clients, partners, experts from non-governmental organizations, and various UN institutions in connection with the topic.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel