Azerbaijani energy minister arrives in Georgia to take part in ministerial meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has arrived in Georgia, Trend reports.

The minister-led delegation will attend the 7th meeting of energy ministers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. The meeting, scheduled for May 15 in Tbilisi, focuses on advancing the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary.

Discussions will center on expediting the agreement's implementation and addressing forthcoming tasks.

To note, on December 17, 2022, the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Development and Transmission of Green Energy between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary was signed in Bucharest.

