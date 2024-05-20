Azerbaijan's Absheron peninsula holds great potential for green energy - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan's Absheron Peninsula holds great potential for green energy, ecologist Mahmud Mehdiyev told Trend.

"The Absheron Peninsula is the hub of Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry, but it also boasts a significant potential for green energy. With numerous sunny days throughout the year, it is ideal for installing solar panel systems in this urbanized area. Solar energy systems can be placed on residential rooftops, in parks, and in open spaces. Additionally, the peninsula's coastline is suitable for wind energy production, offering an opportunity to integrate new renewable energy sources into the city's power supply," he said.

The ecologist added that used water, sediment, and byproducts from the oil and gas industry on the peninsula could be utilized for bioenergy production.

"Developing and utilizing these resources will enhance the green energy potential of the Absheron Peninsula and protect the environment. This will contribute to the rapid development of the area and boost green energy usage," Mehdiyev noted.

It is worth mentioning that on January 9, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan signed agreements with ACWA Power from Saudi Arabia and Masdar from the United Arab Emirates for renewable energy pilot projects. These projects include a 240-megawatt wind power plant with ACWA Power and a 200-megawatt solar power plant with Masdar. Together, these projects are expected to generate 1.4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

In 2022, a foundation-laying ceremony was held for the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind power plant and the 230 MW Garadagh solar power plant, attended by President Ilham Aliyev.

