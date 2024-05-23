COP29-driven reservation platform turns operational - official (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The reservation platform within COP29 starts working as of May 23, deputy chairperson of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Azada Huseynova said, Trend reports.

She made the announcement during the press conference on the accommodation of foreign guests and the presentation of tourism opportunities during COP29.

“A unified online reservation system is launched today for guests coming to Azerbaijan to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29),” she emphasized.

According to her, the reservation system was developed by an international company that was a partner of previous COP events.

“Currently, the system includes more than 100 hotels and hotel complexes located in Baku, Sumgayit, and the Absheron region. Entrepreneurs independently determine the prices of accommodation facilities,” the representatives of the company explained.

Additionally, the unified online booking system will start working today at 17:00.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel