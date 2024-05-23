Azerbaijan tallying up number of lodging proposals for COP29 attendees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Guests attending COP29 will have access to 3,500 suits spread across 70 hotels, the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency's Deputy Chairperson Azada Huseynova said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during today's press conference on the accommodation of foreign guests and the presentation of tourism opportunities during COP29 in Baku.

Transfers will be arranged from visitor gathering spots to the event location, according to her, during the COP29 event.

“A total of 3,500 suits in 70 hotels will be offered to COP29 guests. These are the suits intended for the initial stage. In subsequent days, this number may increase due to the activity of guest bookings. Accommodation is planned mainly in Baku, Sumgayit and the Absheron district,” the official explained.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

