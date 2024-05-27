Baku hosts conference on Education in Green Growth Agenda (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A conference themed “Education in the Green Growth Agenda” is being held in Baku within the framework of the “Green World Solidarity Year” through a joint organization from the Ministry of Science and Education and the State Agency for Vocational Education of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The conference is attended by the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Emin Amrullayev, as well as other officials and MPs.

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva stated during the event that preparations for COP29 are going very productively, taking into account the short timeframe Azerbaijan has.

“Usually countries have about two years to prepare for this kind of climate conference. In the case of Azerbaijan, it is a very short period, we have only about 10 months. By October, all preparations will be completed and what I have seen so far is a testament to the impressive work of the COP29 chairing team,” she said.

According to her, Azerbaijan plays a very important role in hosting this conference, which has a global scale.

Deputy Energy Minister Samir Valiyev noted that Azerbaijan faces ambitious goals and tasks in the field of energy transition.

“Azerbaijan is indeed facing ambitious goals and tasks in the field of energy transition. Historically, Azerbaijan is an oil and gas country with rich resources, which it successfully exports. In the international arena, Azerbaijan is actively involved in the fight against climate change and the reduction of atmospheric emissions. In this context, the republic has voluntarily set several goals and defined so-called 'green days' for transition to more sustainable development,” he emphasized.

The Deputy Minister mentioned that the implementation of projects related to 1870 MW of green energy sources and their integration into the energy system by 2027 is currently under consideration.

In turn, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev stated that new specialties will appear in the field of education in Azerbaijan.

He added that innovations will be introduced in the education system in the coming years.

“We should always be open to innovations. It is fundamental sciences that underpin education and lead to development. We will also see the emergence of new specialties following the current realities,” the minister added.

