Eurasian Patent Office president highlights green energy-driven burning issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The primary challenge in green energy lies in the insufficient capacity of renewable energy devices, Eurasian Patent Office President Grigory Ivliev said during the "Unlocking Sustainable Energy: Green Energy Potential in the Caspian Region" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Green energy's main concern is renewable energy devices' low energy yield and limited capacity. Innovative solutions are sought for this issue. A Belarusian inventor filed an Eurasian patent for a unique aeromobil that can move on land and air. This idea saves energy and allows gadgets to recharge while in operation," he stressed.

To note, the 29th Baku Energy Forum, a cornerstone event in the energy sector of the Caspian region, started on June 5 at the Baku Convention Center. This modern venue, aligned with Baku's environmental vision, reflects the ethos of Baku Energy Week.

Over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

