Azerbaijan plans to hold seminar on digitalization of companies within framework of COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A seminar on the digitalization of companies within the framework of COP29 is planned to be held in Azerbaijan, UNESCAP representative Heather Strauss told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on the intellectual industry readiness index taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

"The seminar will be held tomorrow, and 15 startups will take part in it. Among them are 11 projects from Azerbaijan, as well as two each from Türkiye and Tajikistan. The event will be dedicated to the digitalization of companies within the framework of COP29. Furthermore, a two-month capacity-building program will be launched during the workshop. It is aimed at training companies on how to attract corporate venture capital to expand their technologies and products, as well as to enter international markets," she said.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel