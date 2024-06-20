COP29 stands important event for Azerbaijan - health official (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. COP29 is an important event for Azerbaijan, which will host such a big event for the first time, Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Nadir Zeynalov said during the global summit, themed "Forecasting healthy futures," annually held ahead of COP, Trend reports.

The deputy minister pointed out that everything possible is being done to hold this conference at a high level.

"As the Ministry of Health, we are preparing to provide first-class medical care during COP29. A large number of people will come to Azerbaijan and we are taking necessary measures to eliminate health problems they may have," he added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000-80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties decide otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is based in Bonn.

