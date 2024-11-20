Climate agenda stresses first-ever holistic approach to human dev't - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The climate change agenda emphasized a holistic approach to human development for the first time, Azerbaijan's Minister of Health Teymur Musayev said at the COP29 roundtable themed "Strengthening Health Workforce Capacity to Prepare for and Respond to the Health Impacts of Climate Change," in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The minister underscored that the ramifications of climate change on public health have emerged as a pivotal focal point of discourse, establishing a novel framework that interconnects environmental factors with health outcomes.

"Today, the primary goal of this discussion is to identify methods to mitigate the health impacts of climate change by leveraging the most crucial component of any healthcare system—the health workforce. Training medical professionals is a long and investment-intensive process," he explained.

Musayev also underscored that cultivating a climate-resilient health workforce encompasses multifaceted dimensions, including transformative initiatives in medical education and advanced postgraduate training paradigms.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date and the first time in the region that it is being held in Azerbaijan.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. The COP29 chairmanship has launched 14 initiatives that include linkages between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals, including green energy corridors, green energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, action on green digital technologies, and other topics.

In addition to being a top priority that creates the conditions for action, creating climate finance will also help fulfill the 1.5°C pledge by bringing everyone together.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

