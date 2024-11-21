World Meteorological Organization presents water analytical note at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) presents an analytical note on water at COP29, WMO Panel Representative Nicolas Franke said at the COP29 high-level roundtable themed "Water for Climate: Integrating Water Solutions into NDCs and NAPs Biodiversity, Water and Climate Nexus" today, Trend reports.

"For more than a year, a group of experts from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has been working on studying the impacts on water resources in the context of climate change mitigation. This work has been supported by many governments, including Australia, which provided us with a consultant to assist in carrying out this task. As a result, an analytical note on this topic was presented at COP29.

The document outlines key issues related to the role of water resources and services in water supply and sanitation in the context of climate change mitigation. This material is intended to help governments and international organizations achieve their climate goals.

We already know a great deal about the fundamental link between water and climate change adaptation, as well as the importance of incorporating water resources into adaptation plans. For example, at the previous COP, a global adaptation plan including specific targets related to water scarcity and hazards was adopted.

However, the role of water in climate change mitigation is still much less understood, as is the need to integrate these aspects into the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

We hope that this analytical note will provide a deeper understanding of the connection between water resources and climate change mitigation, as well as help countries develop and implement appropriate measures," added Franke.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will run until November 22, opened at the Baku Olympic Stadium on November 11. It is the largest event organized by Azerbaijan to date, and the first time in the region that it is being held in Azerbaijan.

Within COP29, the highest level event - the summit of world leaders on climate action - was held on November 12–13.

The main expectation from COP29 is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. The COP29 chairmanship has launched 14 initiatives that include linkages between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals, including green energy corridors, green energy storage, harmony for climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, action on green digital technologies, and other topics.

In addition to being a top priority that creates the conditions for action, creating climate finance will also help fulfill the 1.5°C pledge by bringing everyone together.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for “Conference of Parties” and is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the Convention. Unless otherwise decided by the parties, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

