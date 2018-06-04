Azercell opens Exclusive Shop in Salyan (PHOTO)

4 June 2018 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Prioritizing customer convenience and further improving the quality of services Azercell Telecom has opened its next regional shop.

This time the company introduced Exclusive Shop of a new concept at 105, Heyder Aliyev street in Salyan. The distinguishing feature of Azercell Exclusive store is the availability of open spaces, easiness of services and choices.

Here, the customers can learn about any product, compare and try them. Qualified sales representatives will help the customers to make the right choice, activate services and so on. As in other Customer Service centers, this office will manage all operations, other than presenting call details and transfer of a mobile number from one person’s name to another.

Customers can also get various accessories and devices, supporting mobile technologies and purchase mobile phones for cash or on credit. Notably, the shop will operate every day from 9.00 till 19.00 without a break. Customers making a purchase from Salyan Azercell Exclusive Shop on the opening day received a gift valued at 50% of their spending.

Taking into consideration that the Exclusive Shop’s opening date had coincided with the 1st of June – International Children’s Day, Azercell organized special entertainment program and distributed presents for all young visitors in connection with the festive.

It should be noted that Azercell intends to extend its new Exclusive shops in Baku and the regions by the end of the year.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Azernews Newspaper
