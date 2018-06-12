Paying fines for traffic violations to be available in Azerbaijan’s payment terminals

12 June 2018 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Huseyn Valiyev - Trend:

Payment of fines for violation of traffic rules will soon be available in Azerbaijan through MilliON payment terminals, Komtec company (a technical center for installation and service support of MilliON payment terminals) told Trend June 12.

In the future, users will also be able to pay tax and customs duties through the payment terminals.

MilliON payment terminals are intended for payment of utilities, landline and mobile communication services, Internet, cable TV, bank loans and others. The terminals are installed in public places (business centers, waiting rooms at railway stations and airports, shopping centers and supermarkets).

