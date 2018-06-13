Azerbaijani company develops solution for payments with Bitcoin

13 June 2018 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
New payment system to be launched in Azerbaijan
ICT 12 June 15:26
National cryptocurrency can enhance Azerbaijan’s global competitiveness
Economy news 4 June 07:28
E-payments system for insurance premiums introduced in Turkmenistan
Economy news 31 May 20:38
VTB Bank Kazakhstan to begin issuing Mastercard payment cards
Economy news 30 May 12:10
Bitcoin mining farm to be established in Azerbaijan
ICT 29 May 16:54
Azerbaijan’s blockchain center keen to become leading platform in region
ICT 25 May 15:18
Introduction of tax on cryptocurrency trade proposed in Azerbaijan
ICT 25 May 09:45
Import of cryptocurrency mining equipment in Azerbaijan becoming more liberal
ICT 24 May 17:15
Wallet One ceases its activity in Azerbaijan
ICT 23 May 17:38
Azerbaijan's Portmanat system to eyes to use blockchain for transactions
ICT 23 May 17:32
Azerbaijani parliament to review draft law "On payment services and payment systems”
ICT 23 May 16:25
Blockchain platform to protect rights of Azerbaijani carpet-weaving masters
ICT 23 May 13:27
Firms engaged in blockchain, cryptocurrency sphere in Azerbaijan may claim state benefits
ICT 23 May 09:31
New postal limits in Kazakhstan not to affect online purchases?
Economy news 22 May 12:42
'Bitcoin could someday consume 5% of global electricity' - economist
Other News 20 May 01:26
Azerbaijan’s payment system to be transformed into "virtual bank"
ICT 18 May 16:56
National cryptocurrency can enhance Azerbaijan’s global competitiveness
Economy news 18 May 12:55
Uzbekistan opening doors for e-commerce, Amazon willing in
Economy news 18 May 10:53