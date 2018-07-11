EU highlights need to develop e-trade to enhance partnership with Azerbaijan

11 July 2018 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Leman Zeynalova, Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

It is necessary to develop e-trade for enhancing partnership between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told reporters July 11 on the sidelines of the conference on "E-commerce in Azerbaijan: current situation and development prospects".

“Today’s event is about looking where we are in developing e-commerce opportunities in Azerbaijan. The European Union has a project worth 300,000 euros ongoing since last year. It should be finished this year. This is about bringing our EU best practices and expertise in this area working with the Ministry of Transportation and the ICT. This is a huge potential that we see in this area and also overall in development the relations of partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU for many reasons,” he said.

Jankauskas pointed out that Azerbaijan is an important partner of Europe.

“We are working hard on the new project for transportation hub which connects this region to Europe and Europe to Central Asia and to huge Chinese market. For that to succeed, you need to create opportunities for safe, reliable routes, transportations, links and trade. EU is the biggest trade partner of Azerbaijan. To keep that, to enhance that, we need to add the e-commerce, e-trade, e-services for people inside the country and for the international traders,” he noted.

