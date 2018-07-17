Azerbaijan's mobile operator raises cost of Asan Imza service

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's mobile operator Azercell LLC has increased the cost of Asan Imza service,said the statement of the company on Tuesday.

From August 15, 2018, the cost of services for the population, legal entities and individuals, representatives of legal entities and government employees and self-government bodies (excluding government employees and local government employees who joined the service since August 28, 2017), the cost of the service for the invoice period will be 2.5 manats (including VAT). At the same time, every transaction through the service of Asan Imza will be free of charge,said the message.

At present, the cost of the invoicing period of using Asan Imza is 1 manat. For public servants and local governments there is no monthly subscription fee.

For the population, legal entities and individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activity, the fee for connection to the service is - 18 manats, for state employees and local governments - 58 manats.

Since August 29, 2017, the cost of connection to the service for state and local government employees is 54.46 manat. All subscribers, connected before August 29, 2017, use the service according to their current tariff before the expiration of the contract.

The official rate for July 17 is 1.7 AZN / USD.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news