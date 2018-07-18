Young developers learn basics of project management at AppLab (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan has organized yet another training session for AppLab developers.

The training held under the title of “Project Management” has covered the main aspects of successful project management, as well as the correct definition of quality criteria, mastering the planning methods, PERT & Gant charts, development of corporate rules etc. The AppLab residents have learned that the implementation of projects is an important part of business processes that occur in every organization.

Projects can vary by their complexity, however according to statistics, it takes more than 50 percent of the working time of managers to manage the projects correctly and build the right strategy. At the end of the session, the AppLab participants had a chance to use the theory on practice.

“I’m impressed with the overall atmosphere created in the AppLab center, which provides the participants with such benefits as learning, obtaining new opportunities, and networking,” said Mamed Orujev, coach of the CAC Training Center. “Such incubator is not only the working space, it is a quality information resource for the participants, and trainings on important topics will boost their internal motivation and will increase their success factor.”

Since the launch of program in 2014, local hardware and software developers are able to submit their ideas and get support from Bakcell. Teams participating in the “AppLab” program of Bakcell are granted access to the company’s “AppLab” Center and provided with free internet access, desk and needed trainings, along with an opportunity to use the latest devices for developing and testing their products. Many innovative projects developed by Azerbaijani developers with support of “AppLab” are already available for download to devices running on Android and iOS.

Being the leader in innovation, Bakcell is always ready to support the younger generation, by providing them with a proper guidance and creating conditions for their development and implementation of their bright and innovative ideas.

