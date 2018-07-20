Azerbaijan introduces limit on number of Sim-cards per person

20 July 2018 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Huseyn Veliyev – Trend:

The limit on the number of Sim-cards for one person has been introduced in Azerbaijan, the source in the country's telecommunications market told Trend.

Each citizen now is allowed to have no more than five mobile numbers (of all combined mobile operators), the source noted.

"This method provides for the elimination of the facts of registration of many Sim cards in the name of one person, which are sold illegally to third parties. These restrictions apply to individuals, and do not apply to corporate users. In case if a person wishes to purchase an additional Sim card, he/she can deactivate one of those numbers that is not being used", the source said.

The use of this method of regulating the sales of mobile numbers, according to the source, became possible after applying the practice of centralized sales of SIM cards, which allowed to systematize sales and significantly eliminate existing negative factors in this area.

As mentioned earlier, the purchased subscriber mobile number can not be activated until the subscriber information is entered in the centralized database.

In accordance with the government's decision to amend the Sim-card sales procedure, their registration from February 1, 2017 is carried out in a centralized manner and according to the rules common for all operators.

When selling SIM cards, information about the subscriber is entered into the database as operators (Azercell, Azerfon and Bakcell), and the information and computing center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
TRACECA may be integrated with China’s OBOR Initiative (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:16
Azerbaijan may increase wine exports twice in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 July 20:52
Azerbaijan’s Azpetrol reveals reasons for suspension of LNG sale
Oil&Gas 19 July 19:57
Italian president ends his visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 19 July 19:45
Turkish FM to make first official visit to Azerbaijan
Politics 19 July 19:38
Persons with refugee status in Azerbaijan increase by 23%
Society 19 July 18:34
Latest
Dengue fever kills 12 in Laos in first six months this year
Other News 08:15
TRACECA may be integrated with China’s OBOR Initiative (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:16
At least 8 dead, 10 injured as tourist vessel capsizes in Missouri
US 07:11
China's commerce ministry: Beijing will continue trade with Tehran
China 06:15
Pompeo: Trump set up communications channel with Russia in Helsinki
US 05:20
DNI doubts North Korea will denuclearize within 1 year
US 04:26
Police report injuries from Iowa Pella factory
Other News 03:45
Russian MoD: Militants in Syria surrender heavy combat vehicles, munitions
Arab World 02:55
Trump says he will be Putin's 'worst enemy' if US-Russia relationship falters
US 02:10