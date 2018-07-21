Instagram now shows when you’re online

21 July 2018 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Instagram is adding a new feature that’s ripped right out of AOL Instant Messenger — a helpful green dot next to your friend’s profile pictures that lets you know that they’re online to message, The Verge reported.

The new status indicator dot will show up in a few places in the app, including your Instagram Direct inbox and the share menu. Status indicators will only show up for friends who already follow you or for people who you’ve talked to before in Instagram Direct messages, and you’ll be able to both hide your status from others and turn off the feature completely if you want.

The new status dot should be available now on Instagram, although there’s no word yet on whether or not Instagram will be adding ‘90s-era away messages, too.

