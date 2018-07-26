Etisalat chooses Azerbaijani company for deployment of tourist Wi-Fi in Dubai

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan's Simbrella company is bringing "WokiFi" service to the market of Dubai, the company told Trend.

The largest mobile operator in the UAE – the Etisalat company is acting as the technical partner in the project of launching the service in this country, the Simbrella company noted.

"A meeting with the operator will be held by the end of the month, where the details of the project will be discussed. There is a preliminary interest on the part of Etisalat company, as the project was previously presented to the operator, and an extended meeting with the participation of technicians and lawyers is expected now. It has also been planned to launch the service in Switzerland in 2019," the Simbrella company stated.

"WokiFi" service allows for providing Internet service to tourists through portable 3G/4G Wi-Fi routers throughout the country. The service is being promoted together with the hotels.

Each hotel has the right to form its own pricing policy for this service and offer a variety of packages. When connected to the Internet via a router, tourists are automatically redirected to the hotel page, where they can order the necessary tariff package. The cost of the ordered packages is included in the total cost of accommodation in the hotel.

The advantage of the "WokiFi" service is that, the tourist always has at hand the access to the Internet, wherever he travels inside the country. At the same time, 5-10 people can connect to each device.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news