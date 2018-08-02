New duties for registration of mobile devices come into force in Azerbaijan

2 August 2018 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Duties from 30 to 150 manats will be charged for the registration of mobile devices in Azerbaijan.

This is provided for by the "Amount of State Duties for Registration of Mobile Devices for 2018", approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Thus, the registration of mobile devices with a market value of up to $100, which do not have access to the internet, photo and video functions, will cost 20 manats.

For all other mobile devices, the cost of registration will be 30 manats (for mobile devices with the market price of up to $100), 50 manats (with the market price from $101 to $200), 60 manats (with the market price from $201 to $400), 70 manats (with the market price from $401 to $700), 100 manats (with the market price from $701 to $1000), 150 manats (with the market price from $1001 and above).

Registration of devices, the brand, model and market value of which at the time of registration were not included in the catalog on the official website of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan is liable to the state duty of 20 manats.

The registration of mobile devices in Azerbaijan was carried out for five manats earlier regardless of their market price.

The decision of the Cabinet of Ministers comes into force on the date of signing, that is, July 31, 2018.

