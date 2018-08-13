Azercell’s Barama Center announces new incubation program

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of “Azercell Telecom” LLC is pleased to announce the 3rd Incubation Program specially designed for those who wish to turn their innovative ideas into business.

“Barama Incubation Program 2018” jointly carried out by “Barama” Center and “PASHA” Bank facilitates turning innovative ideas into startups while growing existing startups into successful businesses.

Aimed at development of startups and digital ecosystem in the country, the project provides resident startups with free office support, professional consultation, training programs for the period of 6 months and gives them an opportunity to build strong relations with a professional business network.

To join “Barama Incubation Program 2018”, applicants are required to get registered at www.bit.ly/incubation3 by filling in the online application form in the link “Apply to become a resident”. The deadline for submission of applications is September 5. The selection to the incubation program consists of two stages. In the first stage, the projects submitted for the program will be evaluated by “Barama” Center and selected projects will be invited to the second stage, where the qualified teams will need to pitch their projects with a business plan.

Finally, 5 teams qualified the incubation program will be announced at the end of the selection process. As a result, these teams will get an opportunity to realize their projects at “Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center. At the end of the 6-month incubation program, the best startup will obtain a chance to conclude a contract in the amount of AZN 5,000 with Azercell as a corporate client of the developed product or service, and take part in one of the most famous conferences in technology world - The Next Web Conference - to be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. All expenses will be covered. Please, visit www.barama.az to learn more about the terms and requirements.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory (excluding 20 percent of the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

