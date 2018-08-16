Uzbekistan, WB to co-op in creation of networks for Central and South Asia

16 August 2018 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Inha University in Tashkent and the World Bank will cooperate in the fourth Digital CASA project, the Uzbek media reported referring to a meeting between a WB mission and the Acting Rector of the Inha University Muzaffar Jalalov.

The mission included an expert on innovations in digital technologies Ekaterina Gromova and a local ICT expert, WB consultant Sandjar Saidkhodjaev.

It is expected that the project will be launched in Uzbekistan in 2019.

The Component 4 of the Digital CASA project provides the development of digital entrepreneurship, human capital, digital skills, etc.

Digital CASA is an international project aimed at creating a cross-border telecommunications network, which will connect Central and South Asian countries into a single digital hub.

