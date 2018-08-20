Uzbekistan invites IT companies of India to investment projects

20 August 2018 20:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has invited the Indian IT companies to participate in investment projects in the country, the Ministry for Development of Information and Communication Technologies of Uzbekistan announced.

The Uzbek side also stated that the government has introduced unprecedented tax benefits and preferences to support IT companies.

For the purpose of increased use of the potential of the Jawaharlal Nehru India-Uzbekistan Center for Information and Technology, which operates at the Tashkent University of Information Technologies, it was proposed to strengthen cooperation with the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) of India.

It was also proposed to expand the academic cooperation between the specialized universities of the two countries: Tashkent University of Information Technologies with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Delhi Technological University.

---

