Russia to spurn certain U.S.-made electronic goods regardless of sanctions

23 August 2018 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russia plans to stop buying electronic devices and components from the United States that can be used for both civilian and military purposes regardless of new U.S. sanctions, Russian lawmaker Alexei Kondratiev was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The U.S. State Department announced new sanctions on Russia on Aug. 8 that would cover Russia’s access to sensitive U.S. national security-controlled goods, Reuters reported.

“We will in any case reject all American components as this bell has sounded,” Kondratiev, deputy head of the defense and security commission in Russia’s upper house of parliament, was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.

“Third countries including China have analogous models of what we buy from the United States. The arms market is built on universal exchange so we will in any case find a way out,” he was quoted as saying.

