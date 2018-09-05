Azerbaijan to consider National Cybersecurity Strategy in November

5 September 2018 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The National Cybersecurity Strategy is included in the work plan of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers, and its consideration is expected in November, Elmir Valizade, deputy minister of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan, told reporters in Baku Sept. 5.

He said that the prepared project is being agreed upon in the government agencies of Azerbaijan and, in line with the procedure, will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.

“The strategy envisages the most advanced experience in the field of cybersecurity,” he noted. “The document that will be adopted in Azerbaijan provides for full compliance with international experience - full readiness for cyber threats, application of all necessary measures to combat them, coordination issues, etc.”

He added that the adoption of the National Cybersecurity Strategy will also contribute to the revision of the issues of legal regulation in this area.

