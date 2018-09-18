BHOS students reach finals of CanSat Azerbaijan 2018

18 September 2018 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have participated in national CanSat Azerbaijan 2018 competition. The “Interstellar” team representing the Higher School is comprised of six third- and fourth-year Process Automation Engineering students including the captain Parvin Guliyeva and is led by the Head of the Process Automation Engineering department Manafaddin Namazov.

CanSat is short for satellites (Sat) the size of a coke can (Can). It is a simulation of a real satellite, integrated within the volume and shape of a soft drink can with all major subsystems to be installed into this minimal volume. The CanSat is then launched to an altitude of a few hundred meters to carry out a scientific experiment.

According to the competition conditions, the students were tasked to build their own mini-satellite. The payload was required to fit inside the volume of a soda can (up to 120mm diameter and 200mm height) to be lifted to the height of 400 m by a quadcopter and then deployed. On its way back down to Earth, the small devices had to fulfill two separate missions: measuring the temperature and air pressure, as well as a secondary mission chosen by the teams themselves. The other task is to ensure a safe landing of the device guided by GPS.

In the course of the work, the “Interstellar” team members split into three groups. Huseyn Najafov and Shabnam Safiyeva were dealing with mechanics, Parvin Guliyeva and Ismet Aghayev were responsible for electronics, and Sahadat Kerimova and Tarlan Ahadly were dealing with programming matters.

The first stage of the CanSat Azerbaijan competition gathered 31 student teams, out of which 15 teams made it to the next stage, where BHOS undergraduates took the second place. Alongside nine other teams, they will participate in the final stage of the competition scheduled for September 24, 2018.

The international CanSat competition has been held annually since 1998. In Azerbaijan, it is held for the first time with joint organizational support from Azerkosmos OJSC and the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Information security at Baku Higher Oil School - specialty of year
Society 17 September 10:11
Baku Higher Oil School holds event to commemorate beginning of new academic year (PHOTO)
Society 14 September 13:41
Baku Higher Oil School leader by number of Presidential scholars
Society 13 September 12:05
Number of female students at Baku Higher Oil School growing
Society 12 September 09:57
Baku Higher Oil School strengthens partnership with Baker Hughes
Society 11 September 10:17
BHOS is ideal university for engineering students in Azerbaijan - student
Society 10 September 11:19
Latest
Mitsubishi exploring possibility of joint projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 13:20
Azer Turk Bank announces launch of "18% for oilmen!" campaign
Society 12:55
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Masalli district (PHOTO)
Politics 12:47
Draghi: Euro zone banks have more work to do on soured debt
Europe 12:30
German minister says Brexit deal possible by November
Europe 12:29
France says not involved in disappearance of Russian plane over Syria
Europe 12:26
OPEC's Barkindo says he hopes to agree long-term OPEC+ cooperation by December
Oil&Gas 12:24
Iran’s FM says to leave Tehran for UN General Assembly in NY
Politics 12:23
Indian ONGC Videsh expresses interest for geological exploration in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 12:22