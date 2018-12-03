Baku to host 4th Azerbaijan-Belarus ICT forum

3 December 2018 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

The 4th Azerbaijan-Belarus Forum on Information and Communication Technologies will be held in Baku, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade said.

Velizade made the remarks at the conference in Baku organized on the eve of the opening of Bakutel 2018, the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition and Conference.

He said that the forum will be held within the Bakutel exhibition.

"The prospects for cooperation will be discussed within the ICT forum," Velizade added.

The list of events to be held at the exhibition includes a meeting of the heads of communication administrations of the regional communication community, a meeting of the ICT ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, the Caspian innovation conference and the Azerbaijan-Israel forum.

