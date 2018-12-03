Azerbaijan's DPC, Samsung to co-op in software development

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The Data Processing Center (DPC) of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan has signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with Samsung, the DPC told Trend.

The memorandum was signed by the head of Samsung's local office, Jae Hun Lee and the director of the DPC, Elnar Asadov.

The DPC noted that according to the agreement, the parties will cooperate in innovation and software development for Samsung mobile devices.

The memorandum also provides for the development and implementation of an electronic document management system in Samsung mobile devices, the development of mobile security platforms, a platform for using electronic signatures, etc.

"Presently, as part of cooperation, work has begun to develop a special platform for the Azdoc electronic document management system, developed by local specialists. This solution is currently used within the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, and in the future it can be used in all government agencies. It is possible to certify electronic documents using Azdoc," the DPC added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @h_veliyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news