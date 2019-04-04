New fuel developed to pair emissions reduction with energy efficiency

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A new fuel to pair emissions reduction with energy efficiency has been developed by Italy’s Eni and FCA, Trend reports citing Eni.

Within the scope of the agreement signed in November 2017, Italian Eni and FCA have teamed up to develop “A20”, a new fuel with a low level of emissions due to its 15 percent methanol and 5 percent bio-ethanol alcohol content, reads the message.

By harnessing its low carbon content, bio component and high octane number, the new alternative fuel emits up to 3 percent less in CO2 exhaust emissions quantified using the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedures (WLTP), said Eni.

Reportedly, the formula was designed to reduce direct and indirect CO2 emissions and is compatible with the majority of petrol cars sold from 2001 onwards, which accounts for more than 60 percent of the petrol cars in Italy, equivalent to approximately 12 million vehicles.

In the meantime, Eni and FCA are working to improve the A20 formula even further by increasing the amount of hydrocarbon components from renewable sources with a view to further reducing “Well-to-Wheel” CO2 emissions (this parameter evaluates emissions by taking production, transport and fuel consumption into consideration), said the company.

Eni is an Italian company with a worldwide presence. It is one of the global oil and gas super-players – operating in 71 countries worldwide and employing around 33,000 people.

As of March 31, 2018, the company's market capitalization was calculated at $64 billion. In May 2017, Forbes magazine listed Eni among the top 500 global companies in terms of market capitalization, while the Fortune Global 500 ranked Eni among the top 150 companies by revenue.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news