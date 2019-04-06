Market share of Android increases in Azerbaijan

6 April 2019 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 6

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The market share of the Android operating system in March 2019 was 48.84 percent, having increased by 3.25 percent over a month, Trend reports referring to Global Stats.

Thus, Android maintained its leadership in the market of operating systems in Azerbaijan.

The Windows operating system of Microsoft ranked second in the list. Over a month, its market share increased by 2.27 percent and amounted to 37.57 percent.

Apple's iOS operating system ranked third. Its market share decreased by 0.46 percent and amounted to 7.23 percent.

The list is followed by less popular operating systems in the country: OS X (Apple) – 2.81 percent, unknown OS – 2.16 percent, Linux - 0.54 percent and Series 40 - 0.29 percent.

