Azerbaijan presented at biggest transport exhibition in Europe for first time (PHOTO)

4 June 2019 19:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

For the first time, Azerbaijan participates in the Munich exhibition “Transport Logistic”, which is held in the center “Messe Munchen” on June 4-7, 2019, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The Munich exhibition “Transport Logistic” is considered to be the biggest exhibition in Europe and the fifth largest in the world. The event, which is organized every two years, features the world’s leading companies in the field of transport, logistics, cargo transportation and high technologies.

The national stand of Azerbaijan at the exhibition has been organized jointly by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC and the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

At the booth, representatives of all three companies inform visitors of the exhibition about the transit potential of Azerbaijan, rail and sea transportation, capacity of the country’s ports, the potential and advantages of the international transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, and major infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

Representatives of Azerbaijan hold various meetings and negotiations to develop cooperation with partner companies.

Led by Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov, the delegation of Azerbaijani railway companies presented their innovative products, services and opportunities.

The exhibition is located in more than 10 pavilions and open areas of the Munich exhibition center.

The exhibition “Transport Logistic” covers an area of ​​115,000 square meters with approximately 2,500 exhibits from 62 countries. More than 60,000 visitors from 123 countries are expected to attend the event, which provides them with an opportunity to get acquainted with all the processes in the transport and logistics sector worldide.

Participants from all over the world are offered an extensive conference program and information sharing platforms.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ashgabat to host int’l oil and gas conference
Turkmenistan 30 May 15:33
Azerbaijan’s delegation to attend INNOPROM industrial trade fair
Business 27 May 14:30
Int’l universal exhibition to kick off in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 24 May 10:55
Stanley Casselman's "Labyrinths of Light" exhibition opens in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 20 May 19:20
Azerbaijan participates in int'l exhibition of weapons and military equipment in Minsk
Politics 15 May 16:23
Azerbaijan's SME Development Agency, Ziraat Bank to implement joint projects (PHOTO)
Economy 15 May 15:19
Latest
SOCAR discloses amount of revenues from activity in foreign countries
Oil&Gas 19:12
Acting Chairman of Baku Stock Exchange board appointed
Economy 18:31
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds
Finance 17:55
Apple CEO says U.S. scrutiny 'fair,' but rejects idea company is a monopoly
Other News 17:46
Azerbaijan to supply syringes to foreign countries
Economy 17:40
Iran, Turkey creating bilateral payment mechanism
Economy 17:36
Kazakhstan, China progressing with project to make textile fiber from plastic
Economy 17:34
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency: travel companies need insurance mechanisms
Tourism 17:25
Mexico president expects deal with U.S. before June 10 deadline
Other News 17:17