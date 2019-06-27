Nar continues vocational training for people with hearing impairments (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

The second stage of the "Training School" project, implemented with support of Nar, which has always paid special attention to the integration of physically challenged people into society, has been completed, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Thus, a group of 15 people completed the intensive cooking training and learned the nuances of this profession. The last training stage within the framework of the joint project with the "Support to Deaf" Public Union has already begun. Vocational training on engine mechanic profession, selected in accordance with the previously conducted survey, has started its work.

The peculiarity of the engine mechanic training is that the trainer is Bahram Huseynov, who works as an engine mechanic for 12 years now and has a third degree hearing disability. According to him, even though it is necessary to hear some sounds during the car repair, it is still possible to cope easily thanks to strong intuition ability.

Note that the “Training school” project, organized by Nar aims to support people with hearing impairments in gaining new skills and integrating to the society. This project will also help people with hearing impairments to find a job. Vocational training initially started in the capital Baku. In the future, it is planned to continue the "Training School" project in the country’s regions.

Almost four years now Nar organizes such trainings for people with hearing impairments, thus helping them learn different professions and develop their work skills. Supporting persons with disabilities and their integration to the society is one of the key areas of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy of Nar.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7500 base stations, covering 97 percent of the country’s territory (except for occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the high quality services.

