Head of AzerTelecom speaks about Digital HUB program at Business Forum in Switzerland (PHOTO)

Fuad Allahverdiyev, Director General of “AzerTelecom”, a backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network, addressed a speech on a theme “Digitalization processes in Azerbaijan and the contribution of "Azerbaijan Digital HUB" program to these processes” at the Switzerland-Azerbaijan Business Forum, that was held in the Zurich city of Switzerland.

Fuad Allahverdiyev in his speech said that on the background of the fourth industrial revolution the digitalization processes are going rapidly in Azerbaijan as well, and by the head of the state Mr. President Ilham Aliyev different State Programs, Orders and Decrees have been adopted for the sustainable development of the ICT sector of Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the “Azerbaijan Digital HUB” program that “AzerTelecom” currently implements Fuad Allahverdiyev said that the program will significantly contribute to the country’s ICT, telecommunication sector development and digitalization processes. “The “Digital HUB” program envisages the building of a sustainable infrastructure within the country, creation of digital telecommunication corridor (Digital Silk Way) between Europe and Asia, construction of the Trans-Caspian backbone cable, establishing of regional Data Centre in our country, transformation of Azerbaijan to the Regional Digital Centre for Caucasus, CIS, Central and South Asia, Middle East and surrounding regions, and formation of digital ecosystem”, Fuad Allahverdiyev noted.

It was highlighted that the “Digital HUB” program will serve to the establishment of cooperation ties between the countries of Europe and Asia and will be a basis for the collaboration of a variety of telecommunication and content operators of the countries of two continents as well as for the expansion of business relations. Azerbaijan will become a central country in these processes, and the creation of digital telecommunication corridor within the program will contribute to the acceleration of digitalization processes in many countries.

The Switzerland-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Zurich city of the Swiss Confederation on June 27 was organized by the Embassy of the Azerbaijan Republic to the Switzerland and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Economy of the Azerbaijan Republic.

AzerTelecom is one of the largest telecommunication operators in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region and is the subsidiary of Bakcell Company, the country's first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider. AzerTelecom was founded in 2008 and provides various services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunication sector. AzerTelecom is currently implementing the "Azerbaijan Digital Hub" program to turn the country into a Regional Digital Center, in addition to the status of the Energy and Transport Center owned by Azerbaijan. The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country's National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture. The program will help bring the country's ICT system to the level of the most advanced world standards and allow the country to hold more advanced positions in the international rankings.

