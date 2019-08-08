Chairman, board members appointed at Azerbaijani Innovation Agency

8 August 2019 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

A chairman and board members of the Innovation Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies have been appointed upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the ministry told Trend on Aug. 8.

Tural Karimli has been appointed Chairman of the Board of the Innovation Agency, and Fariz Guliyev and Ayan Karimova - members of the board.

Tural Karimli was born in 1981. He graduated with a Master's degree from the faculty of international law of the Caucasus University. He continued education at investment solutions and economics faculty as part of the public administration program at Harvard Kennedy School.

He led the ISRA Group of Companies in 2009-2017. He worked as director of the High-Tech Park at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies since January 2018.

Fariz Guliyev worked previously as a senior teacher at the Business School of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics, and Ayan Karimova worked as head of the project support and business development department of High Technology Park LLC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani snipers to compete in semifinals of "Sniper Frontier" competition (PHOTO)
Society 19:29
Details of drilling operations at Azerbaijani big offshore block disclosed
Oil&Gas 18:30
Cavusoglu: Cancellation of Azerbaijani visas for Turkish citizens a significant event
Turkey 17:21
Azerbaijan sends note of protest to Bulgarian Foreign Ministry
Politics 16:57
Azerbaijani MP: Visit of Bulgarian MPs to Nagorno-Karabakh is contrary to int'l law
Politics 16:51
Change in profit of Azerbaijani banks over past 4 years
Finance 16:22
Latest
Amazon's Alexa comes under scrutiny of Luxembourg privacy watchdog
World 21:48
Hong Kong developers' group condemns violence
World 21:28
Azerbaijani snipers to compete in semifinals of "Sniper Frontier" competition (PHOTO)
Society 19:29
Kyrgyz ex-President Almazbek Atambayev detained
Kyrgyzstan 19:10
Turkish party head: Entire region needs security zone in northern Syria
Turkey 18:51
Bank of Georgia, IFC sign loan agreement
Economy 18:44
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for repo transactions
Finance 18:41
CBI Governor: Iranian importers to pay customs duties after release of goods
Finance 18:36
Details of drilling operations at Azerbaijani big offshore block disclosed
Oil&Gas 18:30