Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to exchange experience as part of startup festival

13 November 2019 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

The international Startup Fest 2019 festival organized by the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan from November 21 to 26, 2019, Trend reports referring to INNOLAND.

Startup Fest 2019 will bring together young technology entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, government agencies, universities, the media and foreign visitors from around the world.

The festival will host events such as Techstars Startup Weekend Fintech, DevOpsDays, FUN Baku, Product Hunt Meetup, TEDx, World E-Commerce Forum Eurasia Baku 2019.

During the festival, speakers from Azerbaijan, Belgium, Hungary, Turkey, Georgia, the US and Ukraine will share their experience.

The main goal of the event is to create conditions for communication of startup beginner participants on ecosystems in Azerbaijan, further exchange of experience, a positive impact on the ecosystem and stimulation of development.

