Turkmenistan cooperates with Turkey in cyber security

29 November 2019 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A cyber security seminar, organized by Turkey's STM Cyber company, was held at the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET), Trend reports with reference to UIET.

The event was attended by representatives of state and private structures, including Turkmen companies specializing in IT technologies and IT security.

The Turkish company's specialists shared their experience in preventing cyber attacks.

STM Cyber carries out a wide range of activities, from the construction of offshore platforms and satellites to cyber security and the development of smart technologies.

A cyber security service was created in September 2019 under the Ministry of Industry and Communication of Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has recently approved the draft law on cybersecurity. At a government meeting, the head of state emphasized the timeliness and relevance of the adoption of this law for protecting the sovereignty and interests of the country, preventing threats to network security, as well as ensuring public order, legal rights and interests of organizations and citizens.

It was reported earlier that the specialists of the local Turkmen Tranzit company are involved in cybersecurity issues. The company has the Check Point Security Administrator R80 and WAPPLES Basic certificates.

Recently, OSCE recently held a seminar in Ashgabat on the topics of cybersecurity in the context of regional and international security, and the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes and cybercrime.

