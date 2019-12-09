Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom company introduces new services, projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Azerbaijan’s AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, has presented new services and projects at the 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition Bakutel 2019, Trend reports referring to the company.

At the stand of AzInTelecom LLC, visitors were presented with information about the “government cloud”, new products and projects.

In accordance with the “Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Telecommunication and Information Technologies in Azerbaijan”, the Azerbaijani president approved the concept of “government cloud”.

This concept provides great opportunities for the introduction of cloud technologies in public administration and other areas of activity. Based on the concept of “government cloud”, a draft plan was developed that will cover implementation of state information systems and resources in the specified system in 2020-2023.

Already 29 government agencies have transferred part of their information resources to the “Azcloud” as part of the “government cloud” project.

The public was presented with information about the advantages of a single model of the Azcloud self-regulatory platform, simplifying the use of “government solutions.” It was noted that in order to effectively organize the integration of state information systems and resources in the “government cloud”, reduce costs in public administration and increase coordination among government structures, the work has already begun on the “government cloud” (G-cloud) project.

According to international experience, states using the “government cloud” save 25-30 percent of IT costs. Thus, it becomes possible to more effectively use the IT infrastructure.

Presentations related to new products and projects presented by AzInTelecom were also organized at the exhibition. Information was provided on backups, archiving, business organization and security services. In addition, information on the backup data center, Azcloud Hackathon contest and plans for the future were made public in Yevlakh district.

During the exhibition, interactive sessions of the latest Azcloud MeetUp cloud services were organized at the AzInTelecom stand.

