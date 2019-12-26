Azerbaijan’s International Bank creates co-branding with mobile operator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26
By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:
International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC jointly with Azercell Telecom LLC launched a new co-branded Azercell Kobrend card for its customers, Trend reports referring to Bank’s Press Service.
In case of non-cash payments, owners of Azercell Kobrend payment cards receive a point for each spent manat and can change them to intranet minutes or Internet packages, the press service said.
The new card product of the state bank also includes a 20 percent cash-back of paid money and zero commission for cash withdrawal from ATMs.
The card is valid for four years.
