Azerbaijan’s International Bank creates co-branding with mobile operator

26 December 2019 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC jointly with Azercell Telecom LLC launched a new co-branded Azercell Kobrend card for its customers, Trend reports referring to Bank’s Press Service.

In case of non-cash payments, owners of Azercell Kobrend payment cards receive a point for each spent manat and can change them to intranet minutes or Internet packages, the press service said.

The new card product of the state bank also includes a 20 percent cash-back of paid money and zero commission for cash withdrawal from ATMs.

The card is valid for four years.

