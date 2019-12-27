Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos and Turkey’s Digiturk sign co-op agreements

27 December 2019 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC and Turkey’s Digiturk digital platform signed cooperation agreements with Vodafone mobile communication operator, Azercosmos told Trend.

In accordance with the contract, Digiturk will broadcast football games in Turkey, using the Azerspace-1 satellite. Vodafone will also render these services using the resources of Azerspace-1 satellite.

The contracts signed in 2019 with Digiturk and Vodafone companies after cooperation between Turkcell mobile communication operator and Azercosmos testify to the efficient operation of the Azerbaijani telecommunications satellites in the region.

Azercosmos, the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, renders high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and exploration.

