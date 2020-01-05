Kazakhstan to save over $8M by eliminating certificates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is taking measures to eliminate a number of certificates required from the population, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

According to Zhumagaliyev, currently, e-government is a key access point to public services; it is used by over 10 million citizens. Advanced solutions from UK, Estonia, Singapore, US and other technologically developed countries are actively being introduced for its development.

The minister noted that one of the most convenient ways to obtain public services is mobile technology since 64 percent of Kazakhs use smartphones.

"In October 2019, a new mobile application format was launched — eGov mobile. Another easy way to receive electronic services is the Telegram messenger and social networks. The most popular services are provided through these mobile applications," Zhumagaliyev said.

He added that the transfer of public services in electronic format eliminates the need for excessive certificates from the population. A striking example is the exclusion of address information from November 1, 2019.

"Each year, citizens receive over 14 million of these certificates. Their elimination gives an economic effect of about 3.3 billion tenge ($8.5 million). Work is underway to eliminate another 27 references," the minister said.

For this, he noted, the work on the integration of information systems of state bodies is to be implemented.

"Currently, 101 integration out of planned 235 has been implemented. By the end of the year, another 95 integrations must be completed in 18 central government bodies," the minister said.

Zhumagaliyev added that the next big project is the Unified Platform for Internet Resources of Government Agencies.

"This platform will save up to two billion tenge of budget funds ($5.1 million). As a result of the measures announced, the forecast digital literacy rate of the population will increase to 80 percent by the next year," the minister concluded.

Currently, a large-scale Digital Kazakhstan state program is being implemented in the country. It is designed to accelerate the development pace of the Kazakh economy and improve the quality of citizens’ life.

