Turkmenistan creates Interdepartmental Commission to develop digital economy

12 January 2020 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Interdepartmental Commission for the development of the digital economy has been established in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the decree of Turkmenistan’s president.

Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Communications of Turkmenistan has been named as the authorized body in this sphere, said the decree.

This agency implements an important part of efforts to promote digitalization and ensures the functioning of intelligent networks, including the development of legislative support for the regulation and expansion of the national network space, the range of Internet services, the decree said.

The implementation of the Concept of Development of Digital Economy since the beginning of the year developed for the period until 2025 began in Turkmenistan.

The document represents a Road Map for the technological transformation of all sectors and their public administration, the formation of a knowledge economy based on the country's resource and production potential.

The concept is aimed at increasing business and investment activity, introducing advanced methods of public administration, creating new jobs.

The development of telemedicine, online education, distance learning and e-government tools are promoted in Turkmenistan. Digitization of economic, production, and management processes will allow the creation of Smart Cities.

