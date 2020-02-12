Number of cards, payments via POS terminals in Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The number of payment cards increased by 11.2 percent last year compared to 2018 and reached 7.3 million, Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at the VISA Cashless Forum on Driving the Future theme, Trend reports from the event Feb. 12.

Gasimli noted that the number of payments in the clearing system and in money transfer systems has increased in Azerbaijan, despite that last year the volume of payments through the Interbank National Settlement System in Azerbaijan decreased.

The director added that the number of transactions using money transfer systems increased by 40 percent. Gasimli noted that in 2019, the number of payments on electronic commerce from internal transactions increased by 67 percent, and the volume almost doubled - by 97 percent.

The director also noted an increase in payments through POS terminals by 20 percent amid a decrease in non-cash payments through ATMs.

Gasimli spoke about plans for the introduction of next-generation cash registers, which allow transferring data to an electronic information system for the development of digital tax administration, which will stimulate non-cash payments.

Baku hosts the first VISA Cashless Forum on Driving the Future theme in Azerbaijan, organized with the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, the Azexport website and a number of news agencies, including Trend.

The forum is attended by representatives of the VISA payment system, CBA, Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication and experts in the financial sector.