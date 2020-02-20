Uzbekistan, Malaysia to co-op on military-industrial complex projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Uzbekistan and Malaysia plan to work together on military-industrial complex projects and in ICT field, Trend reports with the reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

Uzbek Ambassador Ravshan Usmanov met with Director of the Defense Industry Department of the Malaysian Ministry of Defense Surayati binti Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.

The Department of Defense Industry is the main executive body of the Defense, Law Enforcement and Security Industrial Council of Malaysia, which is tasked with coordinating the development of the country's military-industrial complex.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in the development of defense industry of the two countries, in particular, through the exchange of advanced experience in creating a scientific and production base of the military-industrial complex and introducing modern information and communication technologies, as well as training highly qualified engineering and technical personnel in this field.

Following the talks, agreements have been reached to consider the possibility of establishing interaction between the relevant ministries and agencies of the two countries, including through mutual visits and participation in specialized exhibitions.

Recently, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ravshan Usmanov discussed issues related to development of bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity area with CEO of the National Agency for Cyber Security of Malaysia (NACSA) Shah Nuri bin Mohamed Zain.

